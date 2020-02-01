There must be proper space for lawyers: MP Chief Justice Mittal

BHOPAL: Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh Justice AK Mittal said that granting bail should be on basis of facts and it depends on inner conscience of judges.
Issue was raised that even for bail, district court lawyers have to move to High Court in even petty issues so High Court always remain busy in granting bails instead of disposing off other important cases.
Justice Mittal was addressing lawyers in Bar Association auditorium on Saturday. A memorandum regarding demands have also been given to Justice Mittal.
Justice Mittal further said, “In rape case(376) when advocates appear on behalf of accused, they favour for bail but if they see the case from eye of victim, they oppose. So it may be petty issues, but bail should be granted on the basis of facts and it depends on inner conscience of judges.”
On Vyapam cases, he assured over fast disposal as issue has been brought into his knowledge that there are numbers of cases and only one judge is hearing the case in Bhopal. So there must fast trial or more courts should be constituted.
Justice Mittal assured for full assistance for construction of lawyers chamber at parking lot adjacent to Bar Association building. He said, “ There must be proper space for lawyers and as beautiful building of Rajgarh has been brought to my knowledge, I will personally visit there.”
Bar Association demands circuit bench of HC
On the ocassion demands raised by Bar Association chairman Advocate Vijay Chaudhary included circuit bench of High Court in state capital, linking Bhopal to Indore High Court, construction of lawyers chambers with proper sitting arrangement for lawyers, issue of pending bails in High Court among others.
