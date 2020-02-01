There must be proper space for lawyers: MP Chief Justice Mittal

Justice Mittal further said, “In rape case(376) when advocates appear on behalf of accused, they favour for bail but if they see the case from eye of victim, they oppose. So it may be petty issues, but bail should be granted on the basis of facts and it depends on inner conscience of judges.”

On Vyapam cases, he assured over fast disposal as issue has been brought into his knowledge that there are numbers of cases and only one judge is hearing the case in Bhopal. So there must fast trial or more courts should be constituted.

Justice Mittal assured for full assistance for construction of lawyers chamber at parking lot adjacent to Bar Association building. He said, “ There must be proper space for lawyers and as beautiful building of Rajgarh has been brought to my knowledge, I will personally visit there.”

Bar Association demands circuit bench of HC

On the ocassion demands raised by Bar Association chairman Advocate Vijay Chaudhary included circuit bench of High Court in state capital, linking Bhopal to Indore High Court, construction of lawyers chambers with proper sitting arrangement for lawyers, issue of pending bails in High Court among others.