'There is a Lakshman Rekha for everything': SC gives Prashant Bhushan 2 days time to reconsider statement

The top court said it can be very lenient if there is realisation of mistake, and posted the matter for further hearing on August 24.

At the outset, it rejected the submission of Bhushan's counsel that another bench hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded in the case. A contemnor can be punished with simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both.

The A-G clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of the government of India but had responded to the notice issued to the Constitutional office of the Attorney General of India. He insisted, "I make the request to your lordships not to punish him."

The bench replied that it would never punish anyone for contempt. "Please don't make any statement till you consider what he has said in his reply", the bench told the A-G. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, said the criticism of retired judges does not amount to contempt, and there are judgments to this effect.

The A-G contended before the bench that he has a list of 5 judges who talked about lack of democracy in the Supreme Court, and "I also have a list of nine judges who talked about judicial corruption." Justice Mishra said "We aren't hearing a review. Our conviction order is already here."

Justice Gavai observed that "we have said it earlier as well there has to be a mutual respect between the bar and the bench." Justice Mishra said that whatever has been done is done, and the court wants the person concerned to have a sense of remorse. "You may do hundreds of good things but that doesn't give you a licence to do 10 crimes", noted the bench.