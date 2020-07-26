Prashant Bhushan wonders if there will be calls of 'Corona Jihad' as devotees flock to Tirupati temple

On Sunday, public interest lawyer Prashant Bhushan shared a post on Twitter that claimed that even as India continued to fight COVID-19, devotees were thronging to Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Temple.

It is unclear as to who actually wrote the post shared by Bhushan, as there is a name added to the bottom of the image. "Yesterday, 5000 people prayed at the Tirupati Temple. 150 members of Temple staff, including 35% of Priests, tested positive last week. The entire town of Tirupati has been declared a CONTAINMENT ZONE. Yet, the Temple is allowed to stay open, for thousands of people to visit and offer prayers everyday," it read.

The post also added that yesterday "15 people were arrested in Gujarat & 22 in UP for offering Namaaz at their local Mosque. The cleric of UP mosque was allegedly beaten by the Police".

"Such blatant DISCRIMINATION is destroying the basic moral foundations of our NATION," adds the post that bears the name and email address of one Kabir Singh.

Bhushan Shared this, wondering why "none of the Lapdog news are now screaming Corona Jihad about Tirupati".