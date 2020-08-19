Ahead of Prashant Bhushan's sentencing for contempt of court, lawyers write to CJI; stage silent protests

It began with photos of Chief Justice Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde perched on a Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020 that soon went viral. The bike belonged to the son of a BJP leader -- an affiliation that the CJI was reportedly unaware of.

The post prompted many to comment with Public Interest Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan commenting on the lack of a mask and implying that the Supreme Court was in "lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access justice". In another tweet he had drawn a parallel with the Emergency period and suggested that the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice was responsible at least in part for the same.

All this recently prompted a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari to write a 108-page judgement that essentially holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt, with the quantum of punishment to be determined on August 20.