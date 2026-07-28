'There Can Be No Filthier Man Than One Who Defends Rapists': Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Attack On The New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi | VIDEO

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the Centre over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as India's new Education Minister, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision and accusing the BJP leader of defending those convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had several options within his Cabinet but still chose a leader whose past remarks, according to the Congress, made him unfit for the education portfolio.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today," Rahul Gandhi said.

'PM Could Have Chosen Anyone Else'

Continuing his criticism, Gandhi questioned why the Prime Minister appointed Joshi despite the availability of other senior ministers.

"It's a strange reaction from the Prime Minister. There are so many people in his Cabinet; he could have chosen anyone. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. Quite amazing," he said.

The Congress leader's remarks referred to statements attributed to Joshi during the political debate surrounding the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, an issue that has remained a flashpoint between the Opposition and the BJP.

Appointment Comes After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

The controversy comes just days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, examination irregularities and the police crackdown on student demonstrators.

Pralhad Joshi's appointment to the education portfolio has since triggered fresh political exchanges, with the Opposition questioning both the timing and the government's choice.

Political Temperature Rises During Monsoon Session

Rahul Gandhi's remarks added to the heated exchanges dominating the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where the NEET-UG controversy, student protests and alleged police excesses have become major flashpoints between the government and the Opposition.

The Centre has defended its handling of the examination crisis, while the Opposition continues to press for accountability and wider reforms in the education system.