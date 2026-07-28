'21 Student Died Under His Watch, Yet Dharmendra Pradhan Gets A Hero's Welcome?': Gaurav Gogoi Tears Into Govt During NEET Bill Debate | VIDEO

Parliament witnessed a fiery debate on Tuesday as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a blistering attack on the Centre during discussions on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, holding the government accountable for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and the deaths of 21 students allegedly linked to the scandal.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi criticised the ruling BJP for felicitating former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after his resignation, saying the gesture was insensitive given the circumstances surrounding the exam controversy.

"Twenty-one children lost their lives; they committed suicide. The minister under whose watch 21 children lost their lives, when he resigned from his post and returned to the House yesterday, you garlanded him as if he had returned from a war against Pakistan," Gogoi said.

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Questions Police Action Against Student Protesters

The Congress leader also raised allegations of excessive police force during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding accountability for the action taken against demonstrators.

"We saw police personnel slapping girls and attacking a girl in her private parts with a stick. Who gave these orders? Who authorised the use of pellet guns, electric batons and batons with nails?" he asked, calling for answers from the government over the handling of student protests.

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'PM Focused On Instagram Reels Instead Of Education Reforms'

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gogoi alleged that the government's priorities were misplaced in the aftermath of the examination crisis.

"Today, the Prime Minister appears in Instagram reels. In the first Cabinet meeting, instead of holding a comprehensive discussion on improving education and dismantling the paper-setting mafia, paper-solving mafia and testing centre mafia, the Prime Minister simply said to focus more on Instagram," he claimed.

His remarks came as the Opposition continued to accuse the Centre of failing to address systemic issues exposed by the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Parliament Resumes Business After Week-Long Deadlock

The debate marked Parliament's return to regular legislative business after nearly a week of disruptions over the NEET protest controversy and the police action against students.

Leaders across party lines reportedly reached a consensus to begin discussions on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, allowing both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume normal proceedings.

What The Amendment Bill Proposes

The amendment bill seeks to significantly tighten the legal framework against examination-related malpractices.

Among its key provisions are:

Enhanced jail terms of 5 to 10 years for individuals found guilty of organised examination fraud.

Financial penalties of up to ₹50 lakh for individuals and ₹10 crore for organised crime syndicates.

Mandatory completion of investigations within two months.

Establishment of special fast-track courts to conclude trials within three months, aimed at ensuring swift justice in public examination offences.