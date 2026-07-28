'Those Who Couldn't Stop Offering Theft Can't Stop Paper Leaks': Akhilesh Yadav's Sharp Dig At BJP

Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha |

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, questioning the government's credibility in tackling examination paper leaks with a sharp "offering theft" jibe.

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Participating in the discussion, Yadav said, "How can those who failed to prevent the theft of offerings possibly prevent paper leaks?" He argued that the government had merely amended the existing legislation without addressing the root cause of recurring exam leaks.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further questioned the effectiveness of the law, alleging that nearly 20 examinations had witnessed paper leaks during the BJP's decade in power. "Whom are you trying to hoodwink?" he asked, asserting that introducing another amendment would not restore public confidence in the examination system.

Yadav also took a swipe at former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation followed nationwide outrage over the NEET paper leak controversy. Referring to Pradhan's arrival in Parliament, he quipped that members were relieved to see him and remarked, "By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri'," drawing laughter in the House.

Defending the government's record, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it was better for a government to respond to student protests by bringing legislation than to suppress dissent through an Emergency.

Replying to Rijiju, Yadav said he had not personally witnessed the Emergency but claimed that similar tendencies had been visible in the national capital. He maintained that the problem was not the law itself but the government's intent. "The issue is not the law; your intentions are not honest. The moment your intentions become honest, the examination process will also become clean," he said.