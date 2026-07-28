Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Bill Later Today

New Delhi: After nearly a week of deadlock over the NEET protest controversy and the police action that followed, Parliament is expected to return to normal functioning today.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are likely to resume regular business after leaders of major political parties reportedly reached a consensus to begin discussions in the Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, ending days of repeated disruptions.

Discussion on proposed Bill

A six-hour discussion has been allocated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the proposed legislation. The Bill was introduced by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh amid sloganeering by Opposition members, who were demanding the government's response to the use of force against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament on July 20.