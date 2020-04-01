There are no positive cases of coronavirus at Yoga Center in Coimbatore, says Isha foundation

Coimbatore: There are no positive cases of Coronavirus reported at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

The Yoga Center which receives several international visitors moved swiftly to put directives in place even before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and much before the central and state governments announced lockdowns and imposed travel bans. Isha requested visitors from China, Japan, Singapore and other COVID19 affected countries, not to travel to the Yoga Center as a precautionary measure both for travellers as well as the larger community. Even people who had been to the COVID-19 affected countries including transits and airport layovers, were requested not to visit the Yoga Center.

Isha has been following mandatory screening and physical distancing protocols ever since. Other foreign nationals who visited the Center were requested to observe a mandatory 28-day quarantine period.