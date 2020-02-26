Mahashivratri 2020: How Isha Foundation's #DontYawnTillDawn challenge inspired youth

Mahashivratri is considered one of the most sacred festival nights in India. Celebrated last week, the “darkest night of the year”, saw Lord Shiva devotees immersed in devotion. With Shiva in their hearts, the devotees who chanted mantras fasted and prayed all day.

Devotees remained awake all night and also practised intensive meditation to praise Lord Shiva and draw maximum benefits from the divine night. What stood out this year is the participation from the youth who took up the “Don’t Yawn Till Dawn” challenge by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation.

According to the spiritual leader, who gained popularity among the millennials during the “Youth and Truth Series - #UnplugWithSadhguru”, the planetary positions on Mahashivratri night are such that there is a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.

“To stay awake and sit erect throughout the Mahashivratri night is enormously beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual well-being,” he explained.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Isha Yoga Centre to participate in the night-long celebrations that was conducted by Sadhguru with over 10 million watching the live streaming of the event on Youtube.

The festivities included performances by younger bands like Parthiv Gohil and his troupe, singer Karthik, Kabir Cafe and Sounds of Isha. The performances broke the audience into joyful dancing and also attracted many admirers in the online space making #DontYawnTillDawn as one of the top trends on Twitter on Mahashivratri night.

“Will stay awake watch the live telecast from India Isha Yoga Center binge eating on Lotus and chia seed raita... An Isha Center recipe that is just divine! #DontYawnTillDawn,” shared a user who goes by the name Arwa Aziz on Twitter.