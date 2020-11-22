'Then they wonder why does BJP keep winning...': Amit Malviya's latest dig at the Gandhis

For the uninitiated, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are in Goa to help the Congress President recuperate and escape from the toxic Delhi air, Congress party sources told Hindustan Times. She is believed to have made the trip on doctors’ advice and will remain at a resort in South Goa, the report added.

Meanwhile, Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled for mid-2021.

The Union Home Minister on Saturday had said that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central Government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier.

"With all humility, we state that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it but Modi ji ensured that now Tamil Nadu gets its rights," said Shah after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Chennai.

"Sometimes I heard DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 years. We are ready for a debate on whether Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years or during the tenure of our government," he added.

(With ANI inputs)