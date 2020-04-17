The Wire's Siddharth Varadarajan claims ASHA workers in Indore are blaming Muslims for coronavirus

Founder of The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan on Friday quoted a resident of Indore to say that "Asha workers are going around blaming Muslims for the coronavirus".
Varadarajan was quoting a post by Twitter user Vineet Tiwari. "So first the BJP ignores the gathering pandemic in order to push its defection game in Madhya Pradesh and instal its own government there," he wrote.
Tiwari, in his post mentioned that two women had come to his building stating that they were collecting data on health. He added that one of the women had shown him her ID, which said that she was an ASHA worker.
"I am making a complaint in this regard to the commissioner and collector also," he had written.
Tiwari's response appears to be a part of a longer message detailing the same incident. He was responding to Nandini Sundar who incidentally is a professor of sociology at the Delhi School of Economics and the spouse of Varadarajan.
She had quoted Tiwari to post that "Asha workers are doing a house survey and at the end warning people not to associate with Muslims".
India has so far recorded over 13,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. As per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 437 people have died.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)