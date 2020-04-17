The Wire's Siddharth Varadarajan claims ASHA workers in Indore are blaming Muslims for coronavirus

Founder of The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan on Friday quoted a resident of Indore to say that "Asha workers are going around blaming Muslims for the coronavirus".

Varadarajan was quoting a post by Twitter user Vineet Tiwari. "So first the BJP ignores the gathering pandemic in order to push its defection game in Madhya Pradesh and instal its own government there," he wrote.

Tiwari, in his post mentioned that two women had come to his building stating that they were collecting data on health. He added that one of the women had shown him her ID, which said that she was an ASHA worker.

"I am making a complaint in this regard to the commissioner and collector also," he had written.