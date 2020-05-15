The new ‘Aatmanirbhar’ meme format to become self-reliant amid COVID-19 lockdown

A simple Google search of the word 'Aatmanirbhar' shows 3.39 lakh results, courtesy the recent address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

As the entire country was glued to its screens waiting for even the slightest information around the COVID-19 lockdown, PM went on to a new economic scheme called 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.

The word 'Aatmanirbhar' had put many Indians in a tizzy and looked citizens did not understand what he meant 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

In his speech, the PM Modi also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the "Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" to aid the country out of the coronavirus crisis by making it self-reliant.

So what does "Aatmanirbhar" mean? The literal translation is self-reliance.

However, the ‘shudh Hindi’ speech led to many struggling to even pronounce the word, let alone apply it in a complete sentence. And while social media was busy churning out memes around the word, a new format topped it all. The meme in question is a direct reference to an episode from 90s American sitcom ‘Friends’ where Phoebe Buffay tries to teach Joey Tribbiani French for his upcoming audition.