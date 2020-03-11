The meeting to be that could have kept Scindia in Congress

After being asked to 'wait' for the Chief Ministership in Madhya Pradesh and subsequently being blocked from being the MP Congress chief, Scindia had a fair sense that he may be blocked from being sent to the Rajya Sabha as well, in the March 26 election. But by afternoon, Sonia Gandhi's office told Scindia saying the meeting could not take place on Sunday. This made Scindia certain that Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh, the two old warhorses of Madhya Pradesh who seemed to have a common interest in launching their sons' political careers, have prevailed over the interim Congress president against sending Scindia to the upper house.