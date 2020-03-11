The meeting to be that could have kept Scindia in Congress

New Delhi: It was one meeting that could have saved the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. But it never took place. Jyotiraditya Scindia sought an urgent meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday morning.
After being asked to 'wait' for the Chief Ministership in Madhya Pradesh and subsequently being blocked from being the MP Congress chief, Scindia had a fair sense that he may be blocked from being sent to the Rajya Sabha as well, in the March 26 election. But by afternoon, Sonia Gandhi's office told Scindia saying the meeting could not take place on Sunday. This made Scindia certain that Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh, the two old warhorses of Madhya Pradesh who seemed to have a common interest in launching their sons' political careers, have prevailed over the interim Congress president against sending Scindia to the upper house.
Sources say Scindia called up an aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to touch base with him. However, it is pertinent to say, the two had met before.
