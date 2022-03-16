The Kashmir Files: Police caution against clicking on download links sent on WhatsApp; know what it is and how it works

Even as the latest released movie - The Kashmir Files has been garnering rave response from the people across country, police have cautioned against clicking on suspicious links sent on social media and WhatsApp on the pretext of providing free access to the film.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh on Wednesday said that clicking on malware sent on WhatsApp could end up hacking phones and emptying bank accounts linked to the mobile numbers.

Singh advised social media users to not share click on links shared with them on WhatsApp or other social media platforms by unknown persons. In case of links shared by family members or acquaintances, users should first check with them if they have watched or seen that file before opening it.

Video clippings and links of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, have been circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups since its release.

The officer said, there have been cases where gullible phone users have ended up losing their savings after a few clicks on such kind of links sent to them on WhatsApp.

“Most recently, three people approached the police within a period of a 24 hours from just one police station with similar complaints of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a combined Rs 30 lakh,” the officer said, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today termed The Kashmir Files, a "one-sided" movie that is misleading the youths of the country and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the film.

The Kashmir Files revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand and has also entered the Rs 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:21 PM IST