 'The Doom's Day Of Democracy Is Quite Near!': Congress Leader Hits Out At BJP For Fielding Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh From Asansol
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Pawan Singh | Facebook

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday night hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for fielding a Bhojpuri singer and actor from West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Taking to social media, the former Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "My head bends in shame after seeing the content created and propagated by the BJP's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate. The doomsday of democracy is quite near!"

Notably, Pawan Singh is one of the four Bhojpuri celebrity candidates in the BJP's first list of 195 candidates. Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari have been declared candidates from the North East Delhi constituency, Actor Ravi Kishan will contest from Gorakhpur, and Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ will contest from the Azamgarh seat.

