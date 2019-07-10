Terror: NIA grills Geelani's grandson

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong>: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning Anees-ul-Islam, son of separatist leader Altaf Ahmed Shah, now lodged in Delhi's Tihar Central Jail, in its investigation into terror funding.</p><p>A senior NIA official told IANS: "Islam was summoned to appear before the NIA."Islam is the grandson of Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with Pakistan. </p><p>Islam's father is married to Geelani's daughter. The NIA arrested Islam's father in 2017. It registered a case of terror funding for the violence in the Kashmir Valley in May and July 2017.</p><p>Besides Shah, the agency has arrested Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.</p><p>Shahid-ul-Islam is an aide of the Mirwaiz while Khandey is the spokesperson for the Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference.</p>