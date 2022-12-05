Tension in Bihar town as woman chopped off in market

Representative Image |

Patna: In a horrific incident in Pirpainti Market in Bhagalpur district,300 km east from here, a woman was attacked with sharp weapons and different parts of her body were chopped off by assailants from a different community.

The woman identified as Neelam Devi died at the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Hospital at Bhagalpur. In her dying declaration, she said that the assailants had been chasing her when she was returning to her house from the market. Mohammaf Shakil, attacked her on head, back and his four other accomplices chopped her both hands, breasts, gouged eyes and other parts of limbs.

Her husband, Ashok Yadav said he had opposed frequent visits of Shakil to his house and this was not liked by him. He had been harassing her in the Chhoti Dolori area .

Rajkumar Prasad, station house officer of Pirpainti police station told this correspondent, “one person has been arrested, others are absconding.” Prasad said the doctors at the Referral Hospital confirmed her body was chopped at several points, including both ears, both breasts, legs and arms.

Police have recovered a scarf and chappals of one of the accused from the spot.

Following the incident, members of Hindu Mahasabha assembled at the market and demanded arrest of the criminals.

Following tension between the two communities, security was beefed up in the market.

