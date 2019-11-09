Temporary jails in all UP districts, tight security in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check spread of rumours through social media.

The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.