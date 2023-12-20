 ‘Temple Of Democracy Made A Crematory’, Says Sanjay Raut On Suspension Of 141 Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha MPs
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi, December 20: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday accused the BJP of reducing Parliament, which he termed the "Temple of Democracy", to a crematorium and then making grand plans to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month. In a sharp reaction to the unprecedented suspension of 141 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, Raut said that the BJP has become manic after winning the recent Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

“First you turn the ‘Temple of Democracy’, our parliament into a crematory and then make plans to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with great fanfare… We never indulge in such duplicity. You will never get Lord Ram’s blessings,” he said.

The Centre should have ensured that the sanctity of parliament was maintained

He said that the Centre should have ensured that the sanctity of parliament was maintained along with the divinity of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and vowed that the opposition parties will continue to fight for the cause of democracy and Parliament.

Raut said that the suspension of 141 MPs was not a "historic" event, but an example of shamelessness of the BJP and its blind followers that has made ashes of democracy in the country.

Sharad Pawar wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The SS-UBT leader’s strong comments came a day after ally Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

Pawar had flayed the suspension of the MPs for seeking a statement on the serious incident, saying it was their right in a democracy. He also expressed concerns over the security lapses when some persons sneaked inside the Parliament complex and the House before they were caught.

