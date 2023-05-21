Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow alert in six districts of Kerala as scorching heat continued unabated in the state. The yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts.

The temperature is likely to go up by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in these six districts also on May 21, Sunday.

Heat, humidity to continue

The weather department has also predicted that the hot and humid conditions will persist for a couple of days more.

There is a delay in the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in the state and hence the temperature has increased in these six districts of Kerala.

On Saturday, Kozhikode district recorded 37 degrees Celsius maximum temperature with Kannur and Palakkad districts recording 36 degrees Celsius.

Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kottayam districts are likely to record 35 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

What is a Yellow alert?

A yellow alert means the weather conditions are expected to be relatively mild, but still warrant caution.

A yellow alert is issued when the temperature is expected to be between 35 degree Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius or when the heat index is expected to be between 41 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius.

In addition, a yellow alert is issued for a heatwave when the maximum temperature is expected to be between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

