 Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTemperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

The temperature is likely to go up by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in these six districts also on May 21, Sunday.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow alert in six districts of Kerala as scorching heat continued unabated in the state. The yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts.

The temperature is likely to go up by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in these six districts also on May 21, Sunday.

Heat, humidity to continue

The weather department has also predicted that the hot and humid conditions will persist for a couple of days more.

Read Also
IMD predicts rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi within next few days
article-image

There is a delay in the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in the state and hence the temperature has increased in these six districts of Kerala.

On Saturday, Kozhikode district recorded 37 degrees Celsius maximum temperature with Kannur and Palakkad districts recording 36 degrees Celsius.

Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kottayam districts are likely to record 35 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

What is a Yellow alert?

A yellow alert means the weather conditions are expected to be relatively mild, but still warrant caution.

A yellow alert is issued when the temperature is expected to be between 35 degree Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius or when the heat index is expected to be between 41 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius.

In addition, a yellow alert is issued for a heatwave when the maximum temperature is expected to be between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

Read Also
Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced...

Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced...

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

AAP vs Centre Row: 'Semifinal before 2024 if RS rejects Delhi ordinance,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP vs Centre Row: 'Semifinal before 2024 if RS rejects Delhi ordinance,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal