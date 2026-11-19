'Tell The Chief Justice To Mind His Own Business': Supreme Court Recalls Judge Who Allowed His Sons To Argue Cases Before Him | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Supreme Court has recalled an unusual incident from the colonial era when a Bombay High Court judge allowed his two sons to appear as lawyers before him, despite concerns over a possible conflict of interest. The incident involving Justice Badruddin Tyabji was cited by the court while explaining how the law on judicial bias has evolved over the years.

Justice Tyabji, who became a Bombay High Court judge in 1895 and served as acting Chief Justice in 1902, reportedly dismissed concerns raised by the then Chief Justice over his sons appearing before him. The episode offers an interesting contrast between judicial practices of the past and the stricter standards of impartiality expected from judges and decision-makers today, Live Law reports.

‘Mind His Own Business’: The Judge’s Sharp Reply

Justice Tyabji was the first Indian barrister in Bombay and the first Indian to serve as acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. According to an account cited by the Supreme Court, his two sons were practising lawyers who regularly appeared before him, often representing opposing parties in the same case.

Solicitors in Bombay would brief both sons, with one appearing for the plaintiff and the other for the defendant. Since the brothers lived and dined together, there was gossip that they discussed their cases at the dining table.

The matter eventually reached Chief Justice Sir Lawrence Jenkins, who sent a message asking Justice Tyabji whether it was appropriate for his sons to appear in his court.

Justice Tyabji reportedly responded, “Go and tell the Chief Justice to mind his own business.”

The matter ended there, and Justice Tyabji continued hearing cases without favouring either side, according to the account. The Supreme Court referred to the incident from an article by Dr Balram K Gupta and the autobiography of late senior advocate Fali S Nariman.

Why The Supreme Court Revisited The Incident

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan recalled the episode while hearing an appeal concerning the termination of an Assistant Teacher.

The court was examining whether a disciplinary inquiry could be considered fair when a close relative of the complainant was involved in deciding the case.

The Supreme Court noted that although family relationships were not always considered grounds for disqualifying a judge, the law has since developed to recognise the possibility of bias arising from such relationships.

The bench observed that a person challenging a proceeding does not necessarily have to prove that actual bias influenced the decision. A reasonable likelihood or real possibility of bias is sufficient to raise concerns about the fairness of the process.

Brother Of Complainant Led Inquiry Against Teacher

The case involved an Assistant Teacher whose services were terminated following disciplinary proceedings conducted by a school.

The Supreme Court found that the Convenor of the Inquiry Committee was the brother of the School Secretary, who had acted as the complainant, prosecutor and principal witness in the proceedings.

The Secretary was also the sole witness in 11 of the 20 charges levelled against the teacher.

The bench noted that the Secretary had presented evidence before his own brother, who accepted it and found the teacher guilty.

This close family relationship raised serious questions about the independence of the inquiry. The concern was not merely whether the committee had actually acted unfairly, but whether a reasonable person could believe that its decision might have been influenced by the relationship.

What The Law Says About Judicial Bias

The Supreme Court referred to the landmark case of AK Kraipak v Union of India to explain the legal principles governing bias.

In that case, the acting Chief Conservator of Forests of Jammu and Kashmir was part of a Selection Board responsible for selecting officers for the Indian Forest Service, even though he was himself a candidate.

The court explained that bias need not be established as a fact to invalidate a selection process. A reasonable likelihood of bias may be sufficient.

Such bias can arise from financial interests, personal hostility, friendship or close family relationships.

However, the court clarified that not every relationship automatically establishes bias. The important question is whether the relationship is sufficiently close to create a reasonable apprehension that the decision-maker may not act impartially.

The bench also emphasised that the possibility of bias must be assessed from the perspective of a reasonable, fair-minded person rather than on the basis of an imaginary or unfounded suspicion.

Family Ties Can Affect Fairness Of Proceedings

Referring again to Justice Tyabji’s case, the Supreme Court observed that the incident reflected a time when kinship was not necessarily treated as a disqualification for a judge.

However, the legal position has changed, and close family relationships can now become grounds for disqualification when they create a reasonable likelihood of bias.

The bench held that an immediate blood relative of a person who initiates disciplinary proceedings or has a direct interest in their outcome cannot act as an adjudicator in those proceedings.

It also referred to the legal principle of nemo judex in causa sua, which means that no person should be a judge in their own cause.

The Supreme Court held that this principle is a constitutional requirement under Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

The ruling underlines an important principle of justice: fairness is not limited to whether a decision is correct. The process through which that decision is reached must also be free from a reasonable possibility of bias.

Supreme Court Sets Aside High Court Judgment

Applying these principles to the teacher’s case, the Supreme Court concluded that the relationship between the School Secretary and the Inquiry Committee Convenor created a reasonable likelihood of bias.

The bench held that the disciplinary inquiry was legally unsustainable because the circumstances raised legitimate concerns about its fairness.

“Consequently, this Court is of the view that on an objective appreciation of the case, circumstances give rise to a reasonable likelihood of bias from the perspective of a fair-minded person and thus, the inquiry proceedings initiated against the Appellant are unsustainable in law,” the court observed.

The Supreme Court allowed the teacher’s appeal and set aside the Bombay High Court judgment dated April 29, 2025, in Writ Petition No 4965 of 2024.

It also restored the judgment delivered by the School Tribunal, Nagpur, on March 21, 2024.

Also Watch:

Court Directs Education Officer To Consider Teacher’s Absorption

Apart from setting aside the High Court judgment, the Supreme Court directed the Education Officer to examine the feasibility of absorbing the teacher into another school receiving 100% grant-in-aid within the officer’s jurisdiction.

The court said the matter should be considered in accordance with Rule 26(2)(iii) of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (MEPS) Rules.

The direction requires the Education Officer to consider the possibility of absorption rather than guaranteeing the teacher a position in another school.

The judgment highlights how judicial standards have evolved from a time when a judge’s sons could argue cases before him to a legal framework that places greater emphasis on impartiality and public confidence in decision-making.