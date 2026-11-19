Delhi SIR: Supreme Court Directs Election Commission To Probe Allegations Of Fake Voter Deletion Applications In Mustafabad | File Pic

The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 19, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to investigate allegations that fraudulent applications were filed to remove voters’ names from the electoral rolls in Delhi’s Mustafabad Assembly constituency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the authorities to verify the allegations and take necessary corrective action if they were found to be true. The court disposed of the petition filed by Congress leader Ali Mehdi without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations, Live Law reports.

Voters Reportedly Declared Dead Or Shifted

The petition raised concerns over the alleged misuse of Form 7, which allows objections to the inclusion of names in electoral rolls and applications for deletion of existing entries.

Citing reports published by The Hindu, Mehdi alleged that several Form 7 applications had been submitted in the names of booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties, many of whom denied filing or signing the applications. The reports also suggested that several voters whose names were sought to be deleted on the grounds that they had died or shifted residence were alive and living at their registered addresses.

36 Of 37 Applications Allegedly False

The petitioner referred to a report stating that 28 voters targeted for deletion were still residing at their registered addresses. During the hearing, his counsel claimed that 36 of the 37 Form 7 applications examined had turned out to be false.

The allegations have raised concerns about the reliability of the voter deletion process, particularly when applications are allegedly submitted without the knowledge of the people named as objectors. The petition sought action against such applications to protect genuine voters from wrongful removal.

Court Clarifies EC’s Powers Over Party Agents

During the hearing, the bench observed that the Election Commission had limited control over booth-level agents appointed by political parties.

“If a booth-level agent makes a fraudulent application, the Election Commission can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control,” Justice Bagchi observed.

The petitioner also referred to an earlier Supreme Court direction concerning the bulk filing of fake Form 7 applications during the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh, where the court had asked the Election Commission to take corrective steps.

Police Complaint And Court’s Direction

Mehdi’s counsel informed the court that complaints had already been submitted to the police, the Election Commission and the Delhi CEO. He also alleged that the police had refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) based on his complaint.

“Approach the Magistrate,” Justice Bagchi told the petitioner regarding the registration of an FIR.

Noting that the petitioner had already approached the relevant authorities, the bench declined to examine the allegations in detail and directed them to act on his representations.

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“Since the petitioner has already submitted a representation, we dispose of the writ petition, without expressing any opinion, with a direction to the authorities to verify the allegation and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with law,” the bench observed.

Delhi SIR: Revised Deadlines And Voter Roll Figures

The case comes amid the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Delhi. On October 29, the Election Commission revised the SIR schedule for five states and Delhi following requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers.

Under the revised schedule, the deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi has been extended from October 30 to November 25. The deadline for disposing of claims has been shifted from November 30 to December 15, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22.

Earlier, on August 31, the Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls following the SIR exercise. Around 47 lakh names were omitted from Delhi’s pre-revision electorate of approximately 1.45 crore.

The allegations in Mustafabad have brought attention to the safeguards surrounding voter deletion applications. With the final electoral roll scheduled for publication in December, verification of such complaints remains important to ensure that eligible voters are not wrongly removed from the rolls.