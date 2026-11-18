‘Heavens Won’t Fall’: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Azam Khan’s Interim Bail, To Hear ED’s Plea On Thursday | Representative image

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the interim bail granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case. The court said there was no need for immediate intervention and allowed Khan to remain on interim bail.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing an urgent request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency had challenged the Allahabad High Court’s November 17 order granting interim bail to Khan. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the matter on Thursday.

‘Heavens Are Not Going To Fall,’ Says Supreme Court

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, urged the Supreme Court to hear the agency’s plea on Wednesday itself. He also requested the bench to maintain the status quo on Khan’s interim bail.

However, the bench declined to intervene immediately. “Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail,” the judges told Raju. The court made it clear that the ED’s petition would be taken up on Thursday.

ED Questions High Court’s Bail Order

Raju argued that the Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail to Khan on the grounds that the ED had failed to provide him with written reasons for his arrest.

“Interim bail has been granted as if it is a final order at the interim stage,” Raju submitted, describing the decision as “hastily” passed.

The ED maintained that its officers had attempted to hand over the grounds of arrest to Khan, but he refused to accept the documents.

Raju repeatedly pressed for an urgent hearing, warning that Khan could be released before the agency’s challenge was heard. “Otherwise, he may be out,” he told the bench while seeking an order to maintain the status quo.

Despite the ED’s insistence, the Supreme Court saw no reason to take up the matter immediately and scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

Why Allahabad High Court Granted Interim Bail

The Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to the 78-year-old leader on November 17 after examining the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Khan had approached the high court following a Supreme Court order on November 5 transferring his petition challenging his October 31 arrest by the ED.

The high court directed the ED to file a detailed counter-affidavit within a week and gave Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. It scheduled the next hearing for December 10, PTI reports.

Earlier, on Monday, the high court had asked the ED to file an affidavit clarifying whether its officers had provided Khan with the grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.

High Court Raises Questions Over Arrest

Khan, a 10-time MLA, was arrested by the ED outside Rampur district jail on October 31, shortly after securing bail in a dual PAN fraud case.

While granting interim relief, the high court questioned the circumstances in which Khan was taken into custody immediately after his release from jail.

The court observed that arresting Khan at the jail gate, moments after his release in another case, raised concerns about the motives behind the proceedings.

“Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underlines the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings,” the high court observed.

The court also noted that the documents submitted with Khan’s petition suggested that the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and reasons for suspecting his involvement had not been provided to him in writing before he was produced for remand.

According to the ED’s account, Khan was verbally informed about the documents after he refused to accept them.

Kapil Sibal Questions Legality Of Arrest

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khan before the Allahabad High Court, argued that the arrest violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sibal submitted that the ED had not provided written grounds of arrest before Khan was produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad for remand on November 1.

The ED opposed the argument, maintaining that its officers had attempted to serve the documents outside Rampur jail but Khan had refused to receive them.

The dispute over whether the written grounds of arrest were properly communicated has become a central issue in the legal proceedings.

What Is The Money Laundering Case About?

The ED’s action is linked to a money laundering investigation involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which was founded and controlled by Khan.

The investigation concerns allegations of diversion of government funds and irregularities in land acquisition. The case also involves construction-related allegations, although the available details do not specify their nature.

With the Supreme Court declining to stay the interim bail order, Khan has secured relief for now. However, the legal dispute remains unresolved, and the ED’s challenge will come up for hearing on Thursday, November 19.

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