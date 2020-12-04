Telangana Congress President N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns after party's poor show in GHMC polls

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS is all set to retain control of the GHMC, winning 41 of the 150 seats so far, while BJP's high profile campaign appeared to have paid off, with the party winning 22 wards.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM continued its dominance in its traditional stronghold of the old city of Hyderabad, winning 34, as per the latest trends following the counting of votes for the GHMC polls, held on December 1.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes.

The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55%.

Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise.

While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 wards.

The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.

