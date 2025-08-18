 Telangana Police Carry Road Accident Victim's Body On Pushcart After Ambulance Fails To Arrive, Video Sparks Outrage
The police at the scene called for an ambulance to transport the body to the Kosgi Government Hospital, located half a kilometer away from there, for a post-mortem. However, the ambulance did not arrive even after multiple requests.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Police Carry Road Accident Victim's Body On Pushcart After Ambulance Fails To Arrive, Video Sparks Outrage | X/@Krishank_BRS

Telangana: In a disturbing sight in Telangana's Narayanpet, police officers carried the body of a 28-year-old accident victim on a pushcart after an ambulance failed to arrive despite repeated calls.

A video of the incident featuring half of the man's body hanging outside the cart, drew criticism for the authorities' handling of such sensitive situation. Have a look:

Delay In Ambulance Response

As per reports, the victim, identified as Mogulayya, was killed on Sunday, August 17, when his two-wheeler was struck by a tipper lorry at the Shivaji chowk, a congested one-way stretch. He died on the spot, as per the officials.

The police at the scene called for an ambulance to transport the body to the Kosgi Government Hospital, located half a kilometer away from there, for a post-mortem. However, the ambulance did not arrive even after multiple requests. As crowd gathered at the accident site, blocking traffic, the police decided to use a pushcart, typically used by vegetable vendors, to shift the body.

According to reports, the pushcart was taken from a trader nearby without his permission.

Officials Defend Their Action

The reckless method of transporting the body sparked outrage among residents, many of whom described the incident as "insensitive" and evidence of poor arrangements for handling emergencies.

Narayanpet Superintendent of Police said the decision was taken to avoid disorder at the site. “On Sunday, due to the one-way road and heavy market crowd, it became difficult to bring an ambulance quickly. Revenue staff and police personnel tried to stop a few vehicles but failed. To prevent further chaos, the body was shifted to the mortuary on a pushcart. A detailed inquiry is being conducted,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.

