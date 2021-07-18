Telangana on alarm with bleak vac-scene

Hyderabad: Even as the state government and the Centre are keen on administering the Covid vaccine for all in the stipulated period, an acute scarcity in the availability of the vaccine is sending jitters among the public of Telangana state.

Till date a total of 1,31,47,311 vaccine jabs were distributed and administered in the state and 1,08,32,712 jabs were given under first dose and 23,14,599 for the second dose. The state medical and health department has distributed 1,06,08,692 jabs through the government sector hospitals and medical and health centres while the remaining 25,38,619 doses were administered through private centres.

An acute shortage of jabs was evident during the past three four days and the people were found in bee lines in front of the state sponsored health units.

Every day, a total of 1.5 lakh jabs were required for administering among the public in the second dose but that number is not reached in practice. A total of 1035 centres were taken into service for administering the jabs in the state.

Since the slot booking process was suspended, the vaccination is likely to face many more hurdles in the coming days and the onset of monsoon is enabling the farm sector to take to the vaccination on a priority basis in the rural parts.

The health department, on the other hand, is exuding confidence that it would stand upo the expectations in the coming days.