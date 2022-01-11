Telangana: Man's severed head found at foot of Hindu idol, cops look for remaining body

A decapitated head of an unidentified man was found at a place of worship in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Monday, January 10, police said. The incident happened under Chintapalli police station limits in the district and the priest, who noticed the head lying at the feet of a Mahankali idol in the religious place, informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and took up investigation after a case of murder was registered.

Deputy Police Superintendent, Devarakonda, Anand Reddy said that they suspect that the man, who appears to be in his 30s, was killed elsewhere and his head was then brought to the spot and placed at the feet of the idol. He said they are investigating all angles.

Police formed five special teams to trace the victim's identity and recover the torso. Dog squads were also pressed into service.

As the spot is close to Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, police suspect that the killers carried the head of the victim in a vehicle and dumped it there.

The police teams were scanning CCTV footage in the area and working on some other clues.

A case of murder has been registered at Chintapalli police station. A police officer said they have alerted surrounding police stations to identify the victim.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:47 PM IST