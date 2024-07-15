Telangana Hit-&-Run Video: Man Dies After Speeding Car Tosses Him In Air While Crossing Highway In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Hyderabad in Telangana, a man attempting to cross a busy highway died after being hit by a speeding car on July 14, Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 38 year old Boddu Giri Babu who was a resident of RGK colony, Annojiguda. A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the car. The incident took place when the deceased was crossing NH-163 road near NTPC X road to proceed towards Ghatkesar village. The dramatic accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

Man crossing road while talking on mobile phone gets killed



CCTV footage shows the car hit him and fled the scene



On July 14 around 3pm one Boddu Giri Babu age: 38yrs, a resident of RGK colony, Annojiguda, was crossing NH-163 road on foot near NTPC X road to proceed towards… pic.twitter.com/WZoeFmlNoG — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) July 15, 2024

Incident captured on CCTV camera

The video has been shared by @sudhakarudumula on X (formerly known as Twitter), and in his post he has said, "Man crossing road while talking on mobile phone gets killed. CCTV footage shows the car that hit him and fled the scene. On July 14 around 3pm one Boddu Giri Babu age: 38yrs, a resident of RGK colony, Annojiguda, was crossing NH-163 road on foot near NTPC X road to proceed towards Ghatkesar. Complaint filed with police say “Accused driver of unknown car who was proceeding towards Uppal from Ghatkesar, drove car in rash and negligent manner and gave dash to the injured person. As a result, the injured fallen down on road and received blood injuries to his head and legs. Immediately the complainant shifted the injured to Vajra hospital for treatment. Later the injured was shifted to Kamineni hospital for better treatment. Thereafter shifted to Gandhi hospital, while undergoing treatment he died. Pocharam IT corridor police registered a case against the car driver and are on look out for the red car."

Car driver stops for a moment, but suddenly speeds up and flees the spot

In the video, it can be clearly seen that Boddu Giri Babu is speaking on mobile phone while crossing the busy highway. Suddenly a car is seen coming in high speed. Apparently it can be seen that the driver wasn't able to control the speed of the car and ended up hitting Boddu Giri Babu. The driver of the car is also seen slowing down and temporarily parking the car on the left side of the road, however, in a fraction of a second the driver is seen fleeing the spot as soon as locals are seen running towards Babu to offer help.

The details of accused, and whether he was in a drunk state is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

This is a second such massive accident that took place in Hyderabad in a span of 2 days. Earlier on July 13, a 26 year old food delivery boy died after his bike collided with another bike in Gachibowli.