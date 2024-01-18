Telangana: HDFC Bank Security Guard Trapped In Lift With Legs Hanging Outside; Horrific Visuals Surface

In a horrifying incident at HDFC Bank in Telangana's Nizamabad district, a security guard was stuck in a lift with his both legs hanging outside. Videos of the ordeal were circulated on social media on Thursday.

The incident happened when the security guard, identified as Mahender Goud, reportedly exiting the lift when it suddenly started to go up. As the lift began moving up, he fell tripped and fell and was trapped. Goud spent the next hour and a half in agonising pain as his lower body was wedged between the lift and the wall.

Watch the video below

Upon hearing Goud's screams for help, the bank staff rushed to the scene. Firefighters were called in to rescue trapped Goud, who was carefully removed from the lift. He was later transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Doctors said that he sustained fractures in legs and an arm.

Videos of the incident showed Goud's legs suspended outside the lift. Rescuers slowly took him out as he screamed in pain.