 Telangana Govt Declares 'Sadar Sammelan' As State Festival
Telangana Govt Declares 'Sadar Sammelan' As State Festival

The Sadar Festival is an annual celebration held for two days after Diwali. Organised by the Yadav community, the carnival features a lively procession of decorated buffaloes paraded through the streets in a show of pride and devotion.

Updated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
ANI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared 'Sadar Sammelan' as the State Festival of Telangana, said an official order from the state government.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary to the state government Santhi Kumari.

The order dated November 1 reads, "Government hereby declares that Sadar Sammelan be celebrated as a State Festival."

As per the order, the state government requested the Commissioners, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and all District Collectors (except Hyderabad District) to celebrate Sadar Sammelan as a State Festival every year.

The order further reads, "The Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture Department shall take necessary further action accordingly. The expenditure shall be incurred by the Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture Department from budget allotted to them for the said purpose."

What Is Sadar Sammelan?

The Sadar Festival is an annual celebration held for two days after Diwali. Organised by the Yadav community, the carnival features a lively procession of decorated buffaloes paraded through the streets in a show of pride and devotion.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday participated in the annual festival 'Sadar', organised by the Yadav community of Hyderabad. He took part in the celebrations in the Narayanguda region of Hyderabad.

Reddy said that the 'Sadar' is a festival that is celebrated after Diwali and is organised by the Yadav community of Hyderabad. This festival features a procession of adorned buffaloes.

Union Minister Reddy conveyed that not just the Yadav community but lakhs of people participate in this show where a big procession of adorned buffaloes are carried out.

"The festival of Sadar is celebrated after Diwali by the Yadav community living in Hyderabad. Not only Yadavs, but people from other communities, lakhs of people participate in this show. Buffaloes are presented after their nourishment for a year. Thousands of buffaloes participated in this event. The entire Yadav community, their relatives, families, and other communities also come to this show. This is an old tradition. This show goes on till 4 am. This event is held in every street of Hyderabad. After Diwali, the big procession of buffaloes, named Sadar, is carried out where people pray for everyone's happiness, and everyone get good milk, rains and grass..." he said.

