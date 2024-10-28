Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Illegal Cracker Shop In Sadar Bazar, Woman Injured, Several Vehicles Gutted; Visuals Surface

Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Illegal Fire Cracker In Sadar Bazar, Woman Injured, Several Vehicles Gutted; Visuals Surface |

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant and got spread to a cracker shop in Hyderabad's Sultan Bazar area late Sunday night damaging multiple vehicles and leaving one woman with minor injuries.

Fire officers rushed to the spot, following which the fire was doused at around 10:45 pm, the officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sultan Bazar, K Shankar said the incident occurred in a restaurant and got spread to a nearby illegal cracker shop.

Sharing details about the fire incident, District Fire Officer A Venkanna said, "We received a call at 9.18 pm. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. Later more fire officials were called as the fire was huge." Visuals from the fire incident show the entire restaurant ruined to ashes. The two-wheelers parked in front of the property were also damaged.

"The fire was doused at around 10.30-10.45 pm. It is a restaurant that is completely burnt. 7-8 cars were gutted in the fire. A lady received minor injuries," ACP Shankar told ANI.

Action To Be Taken Against Illegal Shop

"The blaze that erupted in a restaurant spread to a nearby cracker shop, called the Paras Fireworks. The shop has no certificate. It was an illegal shop. We will take action against them," he added.

The official further said the restaurant was damaged completely, adding that the damage would have been worse if there was a residential area in the locality.

The reason for the fire has not been ascertained and more details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)