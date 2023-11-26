Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Visits Bawarchi Restaurant In Hyderabad, Crowd Chants ‘PM..PM..PM’; Watch Videos

Rahul Gandhi Visits Bawarchi Restaurant In Hyderabad, Crowd Chants ‘PM..PM..PM’ | Twitter

Hyderabad, November 26: Amid the last legs of hectic campaigning in election-bound Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dropped in at a restaurant in Hyderabad and indulged in a candid interaction with the staff and visitors present there at the time. Clad in a white polo T-shirt paired with regular trousers, the former Congress national president was seen exchanging pleasantries with the staff and visitors at the eatery and indulging in a casual conversation.

Hyderabad crowd chanted PM..PM..when Rahul Gandhi Ji entered Bawarchi Restaurant to have dinner.



Congress 75+ 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gn1lAzlX7K — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) November 25, 2023

He was surrounded by several people at a table

A video clip accessed by ANI showed the Congress leader, who is leading the party's campaign in the state along with current national president Mallikarjun Kharge, surrounded by several people at a table, engrossed in conversation.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday interacted with people at a restaurant in Hyderabad.



(Video Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/yAut7xv80z — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30

BRS-ruled Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3. The state is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding for a third straight term at the hustings, the Congress and a resurgent BJP.

Amidst warm smiles and lively conversations, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji engaged with the people of Hyderabad at the city's iconic Babarchi restaurant. pic.twitter.com/W8IJgvNvnx — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 25, 2023

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with youth in Hyderabad

Earlier, on Saturday, Rahul also interacted with youth at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad. Sharing details of his interaction, the Congress leader posted from his official handle, "Today in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, I met the youth who are preparing for various competitive exams. I was moved by the fact that they had hoped that they would get success if Telangana came, but even 10 years after the state's arrival, their aspirations have not been fulfilled."

'The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected'

Taking a swipe at the BRS government in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rahul added in his post, "The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today. It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh government jobs within the first year of our government in Telangana. This is not just a promise; it is Congress's guarantee!"

Telangana HC ordered the cancellation of preliminary examinations

Earlier, in September, the Telangana High Court ordered the cancellation of preliminary examinations for recruitment for Group-1 services in the state government following several petitions filed by students, alleging a violation of the guidelines in the conduct of exams.

The exams were to be conducted by the TSPSC

The exams were to be conducted by the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on June 11. This was the second time that the same exam was cancelled. Earlier in March, the TSPSC cancelled the exam in light of an alleged paper leak.