Telangana Elections 2023: 3 Police Officers, Including Deputy Commissioner, Suspended By EC For Trying To Dilute Cash-Seizure Case

Election Commission of India | File pic

In a stern action ahead of assembly polls in Telangana the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three state police officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, for allegedly trying to dilute a case in a cash-seizure matter, sources said.

Tried to dilute case instead of taking action: EC

In a letter to the chief secretary of Telangana, the Commission is learnt to have said that following the recovery of Rs 18 lakh in cash along with a mobile phone and a chequebook, the police officers, instead of taking proper legal action against the culprit, apparently tried to dilute the case, the sources added.

They allegedly also tried to mislead the investigation.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled for Thursday.

EC's special observer had flagged the issue

The EC's special observer in the state had flagged the issue on Wednesday following which the poll panel took swift action.

While asking the state government to appoint other officers in their place, the EC has also asked it to send a compliance report by tonight.

Noting that officers are considered to be on deputation with EC after the announcement of polls, it also directed the chief secretary to take disciplinary action against the three.

PI, ACP & DCP face music

The SHO booked a case against unknown persons when the police officers could have booked the case under relevant law by name as the owner of the vehicle and the cell phone and the person to whom the money belonged could have been ascertained within a few minutes of the seizure, the sources said citing the EC letter.

The officers against whom action has been ordered have been identified as police inspector Jahangir Yadav, Musheerabad police station, A Yadagiri, ACP of Chikkadpally, and M Venkatswarulu, DCP of Central Zone in Hyderabad.