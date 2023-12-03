Telangana Election Result 2023 LIVE: Check How Top Leaders Are Performing

Telangana Election Result 2023 | File

Telangana assembly election results 2023: The counting of votes for the Telangana state assembly elections will begin from 8 AM today, December 3. The big players in Telangana are Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). He is being challenged by Congress's Revanth Reddy. The latter is leading, as per many exit polls.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, is chasing a record third term, the Congress is going all out to unseat the incumbent.

According to an exit poll by Jan Ki Baat Indian National Congress (INC) may take 48-64 seats, BRS 40-55 and the BJP 7-13.

119 assembly seats in Telangana at stake, and counting begins at 8 a.m.

As per ABP C- voter INC is leading in the state

How incumbent CM performed at previous elections?

In 2014 K Chandrashekar Rao won from Gajwel seat by defeating Congress candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy with a margin of 19,391 votes.

In 2018, TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy with a margin of 58,290 votes.