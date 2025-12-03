 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action After 7-Year-Old Boy Mauled By Stray dogs in Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action After 7-Year-Old Boy Mauled By Stray dogs in Hyderabad

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action After 7-Year-Old Boy Mauled By Stray dogs in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister, who is in Delhi, reacted to the incident that occurred on Tuesday in Hayathnagar. Premchand was severely injured in the attack by street dogs. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy was deeply moved upon reading the news about the incident.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered action to control stray dogs after a seven-year-old speech-impaired boy was severely injured in the attack by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister, who is in Delhi, reacted to the incident that occurred on Tuesday in Hayathnagar.

Premchand was severely injured in the attack by street dogs.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy was deeply moved upon reading the news about the incident.

FPJ Shorts
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
Indian Gas Exchange Marches Towards The Public To Raise Funds Through IPO
Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
Read Also
CM Rekha Gupta Thanks Delhiites As BJP Scores Major Win In MCD Bypolls, Defeats AAP, Congress
article-image

He spoke to CMO officials and directed them to ensure the child receives the best medical treatment. He wished for the child's quick recovery.

The Chief Minister instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to provide immediate necessary assistance to the child, visit the hospital to check on the child, meet with the family members and take steps on behalf of the government to support them.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to take immediate necessary actions to control street dogs. He stated that such incidents should not recur in the future.

The boy was grievously injured in a stray dog attack on Tuesday at Sivaganga Colony of the Mansoorabad division.

Read Also
Jharkhand: Three, Including A child, Killed As Car Hits Divider While Overtaking Bus In Hazaribag
article-image

Premchand was playing outside his home when a pack of stray dogs attacked him. Since the boy could not cry out for help due to his impairment, no one noticed the incident. A passerby saw the stray dogs mauling the boy and rescued him.

The boy received injuries on various body parts, and a part of his ear was ripped off. The boy was admitted to a hospital, where a surgery is likely to be done.

The boy's parents, who hail from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, have been living in a rented house in the area for the past three years. The boy's father works as a construction worker.

The incident triggered public outrage in the area. Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy, who represents Mansoorabad, blamed the GHMC for not taking measures against the stray dogs and garbage accumulation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Hyderabad Airport Over Glitch In Check-In Systems; Several Flights Affected

VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Hyderabad Airport Over Glitch In Check-In Systems; Several Flights Affected

Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Kerala Vigilance Court Rejects Ex-TDB Chief N Vasu’s Bail Plea In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet AICC General Secretary Venugopal In Mangaluru As CM Supporters Pitch...

Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet AICC General Secretary Venugopal In Mangaluru As CM Supporters Pitch...

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Assures Sanchar Saathi Poses No Snooping Risk Amid Rising...

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Assures Sanchar Saathi Poses No Snooping Risk Amid Rising...

DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Speed Rocket-Sled Test Of Fighter Aircraft Escape System In...

DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Speed Rocket-Sled Test Of Fighter Aircraft Escape System In...