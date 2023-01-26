Telangana CM KCR skips R-Day celebrations amid tussle with Governor

Telangana CM KCR | Photo: Twitter Image

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, did not attend the Republic Day celebration at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the flag.

𝐇𝐂 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐑-𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

This comes after the high court ordered the state administration to plan Republic Day activities, including parades, in accordance with the rules established by the union government. The court also asked that the public be permitted to view the celebrations. However, it gave the state government the authority to choose the location.

The dispute over the state government informing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Republic Day celebrations will be conducted at Raj Bhavan sparked the High Court's ruling. At a ceremony there, she was requested to raise the flag.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑-𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝

The state initially decided against holding the annual procession for a second year, citing Covid. The administration had ordered that a programme held at the Raj Bhavan be scaled back.

It would have been the second year in a row that the governor was prevented from attending the ceremonial parade of the state police and receiving the guard of honour at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad despite the relaxation of anti-Covid regulations.

The Telangana government honoured MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose on Republic Day for their contributions to the state's success.