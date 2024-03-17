Telangana: BRS MP Ranjith Reddy Resigns, 5th MP To Quit KCR-Led Party Ahead Of General Elections

Another member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has tendered their resignation from the party headed by K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana. Ranjith Reddy, an MP of BRS, announced his departure in a statement posted on X today. Ranjith Reddy is likely to join the Congress party.

Reddy's resignation comes a day after the BRS declared Kasani Gnaneshwar, a prominent figure from the Mudhiraj community, as its candidate for the MP position in Chevella.

Made difficult decision due to evolving politics: Reddy

In a resignation letter posted on X, the Chevella MP said, "I'm writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to BRS."

"I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided and the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation," he added.

BRS MPs continue to switch sides ahead of Lok Sabha polls

It's common for Members of Parliament to switch parties prior to general elections. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced 11 candidates in the state, which has 17 Lok Sabha seats.

With Reddy's departure, the count of BRS incumbent MPs leaving the party stands at 5.

Yesterday, Pasunoori Dayakar, an MP from Warangal representing BRS, departed from the party to join the Congress. Several BRS MPs have made similar moves to other parties in recent weeks.

Previously, BRS MPs B B Patil from Zaheerabad and P Ramulu from Nagarkurnool shifted allegiance to the BJP.