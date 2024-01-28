 Telangana BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy Voluntarily Demolishes His Own Decades-Old House For Road Widening Project; Watch Video
HomeIndiaTelangana BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy Voluntarily Demolishes His Own Decades-Old House For Road Widening Project; Watch Video

The BJP MLA announced that the road widening project would commence within a month, marking the beginning of Kamareddy's development for the overall welfare of its residents

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy who made headlines by defeating BRS chief and current Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Redyy in the recent Assembly polls voluntarily demolished his decades-old house in Kamareddy on Saturday to make way for a road widening project in the area.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, a segment of the 1,000 square yard property, valued at ₹6 crore, will be given for the expansion of the road. The master plan outlines the transformation of the current 30-feet-wide road into an 80-feet-wide main road.

My decision should be an example for others: Reddy

While speaking to the media, Reddy emphasised that his decision to demolish the house was intended as an example for others, urging the public to collaborate with authorities in the effort to widen the Kamareddy-Adloor road. Reports indicate that municipal commissioner Devender and other officials held discussions with Reddy before he proceeded with the demolition.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy clarified that his move to demolish the house was not a sacrifice on his part, but rather a proactive step to support road widening for the community's benefit. He reassured residents that there was no need to panic about the demolition of residential and commercial structures. The demolition was attended by municipal, Roads and Buildings (R&B), and electricity officials. 

Road widening project to commence within a month

The BJP MLA announced that the road widening project would commence within a month, marking the beginning of Kamareddy's development for the overall welfare of its residents. He urged people to adhere to construction norms, emphasising the importance of leaving setback areas during building construction.

