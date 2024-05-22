Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Hyderabad ACP's House, Unearths Assets Worth ₹3.5 Cr Including Cash & Gold; Photo Surfaces

Telangana: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.5 crore allegedly related to a police official of Hyderabad police.

Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and in other places, an ACB official said on Tuesday.

Anti Corruption Bureau Conducted raids on House and 13 other places Hyderabad and Vizag belonging to T.S.Uma Maheswar rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing (Central Crime Station), Hyderabad Police… pic.twitter.com/FU3DykfhCf — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 22, 2024

Searches At Multiple Places To Unearth Unaccounted Assets

The searches were conducted at as many as 11 places, including the ACP's house, his relatives and close associates and the ACB found cash, gold ornaments and property documents all valued at Rs 3.5 crore.

The case is under investigation, the official added.