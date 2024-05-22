 Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Hyderabad ACP's House, Unearths Assets Worth ₹3.5 Cr Including Cash & Gold; Photo Surfaces
The searches were conducted at as many as 11 places, including the ACP's house, his relatives and close associates and the ACB found cash, gold ornaments and property documents all valued at Rs 3.5 crore.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Telangana: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.5 crore allegedly related to a police official of Hyderabad police.

Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and in other places, an ACB official said on Tuesday.

Searches At Multiple Places To Unearth Unaccounted Assets

The searches were conducted at as many as 11 places, including the ACP's house, his relatives and close associates and the ACB found cash, gold ornaments and property documents all valued at Rs 3.5 crore.

The case is under investigation, the official added.

