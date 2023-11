Three workers died and 10 others are critically injured after a portion of an under-construction indoor stadium in Telangana collapsed on Monday.

The mishap happened at Kanakamadi in Moinabad village of the state. Rescue operations are underway at the site of collapse.

More details to follow...

