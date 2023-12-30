 Telangana: 28-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Hangs Self After Argument With Wife Over Property
Telangana: 28-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Hangs Self After Argument With Wife Over Property

Working in the signalling department of Hyderabad Metro, Naresh took the extreme step at his house in Saraswati Colony in Uppal on Friday

Updated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Hyderabad, December 30: A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging while on a video call with his wife in Telangana, the police said. The incident was reported from the limits of Uppal Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the city outskirts. 

The man was on a video call with his wife

M. Naresh (28), working in the signalling department of Hyderabad Metro, took the extreme step at his house in Saraswati Colony in Uppal on Friday. He was on a video call with his wife Nityasri, who had gone to her parent's house in Yadadri Bhongir district. Naresh also hailed from the same district. 

The man's wife was at her parent's home for a traditional ceremony

According to police, Naresh and Nityasri had married a year ago. She was pregnant and had gone to her parents a week ago for some traditional ceremony. There were differences between the husband and wife over the issue. Investigations revealed that a dispute over property had also cropped up between them. 

The man died before police arrived

Depressed over the disputes, Naresh made a video call to his wife on Friday. He had already tied a piece of cloth to the ceiling fan and hanged himself even as the wife was watching him in shock. Alerted by the woman's family, police rushed to spot and shifted the body for autopsy. Police has registered a case and took up investigation.

article-image

