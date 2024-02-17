Telangana: 20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead, Several Left Injured in Ponnakal; Investigation Underway

Pixabay

A group of four masked men mercilessly shot dead 20 stray dogs and few were left injured in a village located in Telangana, according to media reports. The horrifying act, that took place in Ponnakal village situated in Mahabubnagar district, has sparked outrage among local residents and animal rights activists. Despite the filing of an FIR under the Arms Act and the Animal Cruelty Act, police have yet to identify any suspects.

#WATCH | Telangana: Around 20-25 dogs found dead and several injured in Ponnakal village of Mahabubnagar district, today.



Adulapuram Goutham an activist of Stray Animal Foundation of India says, "According to the locals, after midnight, a few masked men came in the car and… pic.twitter.com/s1YFpKfFFN — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

The tragic incident was happened in nearby by place connected to a National Highway, merely 2 kilometers away from the village. Armed with guns, the masked men mercilessly carried out the shooting of the dogs. Which left dogs injured and 20 were killed.

This act of violence against the animals has prompted authorities to investigate the matter. As investigations continues, efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of animals.

Animal Husbandry Dept conducts post-mortem exposes horrifying details

Following the tragic incident, the Animal Husbandry Department conducted post-mortem examinations on the killed dogs, exposing the horrifying details of the killings. Meanwhile, Addakal Sub-Inspector of Police, Srinivas, has raised suspicion that the dogs may have been poisoned before being shot at close range, potentially with locally-made weapons.

The absence of CCTV cameras in both the village and along the highway has challenged to the ongoing investigation. However, authorities have taken proactive measures to address this issue by initiating plans to install surveillance cameras in strategic locations.

As investigations continue, the motive behind the heinous act remains unknown.

Furthermore, police findings have revealed that two of the deceased dogs showed no signs of gunshot wounds, indicating the possibility of poisoning as a contributing factor to their death.