‘Teachers, drivers, lawyers…’: West Bengal to vaccinate outdoor working population after frontline workers

Kolkata, May 15: Amidst the ongoing confusion over the vaccination where the West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is slamming the BJP-led Central Government for not sending sufficient vaccines in the state and Central government saying that the vaccination sent to West Bengal is at par with other states, the West Bengal Health Department on Saturday decided to vaccinate people who can be super spreaders as their jobs involves interaction with general public.

According to West Bengal state secretariat sources, after the frontline workers the West Bengal government will start vaccinating people who deal with the general public.

“Teachers, drivers, lawyers, rickshaw-pullers and dealers of various organisations like fair price shops and LPG need lots of interaction with common people and now a list is being made to vaccinate them. Soon Nabanna will release the list,” claimed the sources of Nabanna.