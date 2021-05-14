'Released Peanuts': TMC after 7.03 lakh West Bengal farmers get 1st installment of Rs 2,000 each under PM-KISAN

Kolkata: A slugfest started between BJP and TMC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred rupees two thousand to seven lakh farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an open letter stated that soon after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 5, she had written a letter to the BJP-led Central government so that it releases all the subsidies for the farmers.

“The BJP government was supposed to release 18000 rupees to all the farmers. We will continue the fight till you all get the entire amount. In 2018, the TMC government started the Krishak Bandhu scheme that has become the model in the entire country,” read the open letter by Mamata Banerjee to the farmers.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also slammed the Prime Minister for not releasing the money assured to the farmers during the poll speech.

“The Central government is neither releasing adequate vaccines to the people nor the Prime Minister gave 18000 rupees to the farmers but released a peanut of 2000 to them,” mentioned Ghosh.

Meanwhile, for the first time on Friday, the benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme reached farmers of West Bengal as about 7.03 lakh of them got Rs 2,000 each under the programme launched more than two years ago.

"Today, the first installment has reached lakhs of farmers of Bengal. As the names of farmers from the state are received by the central government, the number of beneficiary farmers will increase," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after releasing the 8th installment of the financial benefit under the scheme at a virtual event.

It can be recalled that time and again not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign in West Bengal had claimed that if voted to power the BJP government will transfer all the backlog subsidies due for the farmers.

The BJP leaders also claimed that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t allow to implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal and after several attempts though she had allowed to implement the scheme but didn’t give the necessary details of the farmers so that the amount could be transferred.

Meanwhile, under the 8th installment disbursed on Friday, a total of Rs 20,667 crore was transferred to more than 9.5 crore farmers across the country.