TDP Eyeing Infrastructure-Related Ministries In PM Modi Cabinet: Andhra Pradesh MP T Krishna Prasad Ahead Of Portfolio Allocation

New Delhi: Ahead of portfolio allocation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which took charge a day ago, Telugu Desam Party MP from Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla constituency on Monday said that the Chandrababu-led party is eyeing infrastructure-related ministries.

Two TDP members- Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani were sworn into PM Modi's 71-member Council of Ministers on Sunday evening.

Allocation of portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers is expected to be finalised soon, likely after a Cabinet meeting later in the day.

Krishna Prasad On The Importance Of Infrastructure

Speaking to ANI, The TDP MP Krishna Prasad, emphasized the importance of infrastructure for Andhra Pradesh, a state that emerged after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014, with Hyderabad remaining with Telangana.

Prasad highlighted key projects like the Polavaram Irrigation Project and the development of Amravati as a metropolis, along with the construction of ports along the state's thousand-kilometre coastline. He stressed that infrastructure development is crucial for the state's progress over the next five years.

He praised the government formation and the NDA's alignment, predicting that the country's economic growth will accelerate, aiming to move from the fifth largest economy to the third position within five years.

"Our vision, objectives, and functioning methods align well. Our focus is heavily on infrastructure, which drives the economy and provides solutions to employment problems," Prasad said.

Telugu Desam Party Performance In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Telugu Desam Party notched up 16 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections becoming the largest partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance, which secured 292 seats to form the government.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra and his 71 Members of the Council of Ministers at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan last evening. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood among other dignitaries.

PM Modi led BJP-led NDA to third successive victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won absolute majority on its own in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 282 and 303 seats respectively. In 2024, PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047.