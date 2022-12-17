Tawang faceoff: Jairam Ramesh asks PM Modi to speak on China in his Jan 25 episode on 'Mann ki Baat'

Jairam Ramesh | FP Photo

NEW DELHI: Speak on seven questions on China in his 'Mann ki Baat' on December 25, Congress chief spokesman and general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying "it is his political duty and moral responsibility as the nation wants to know."



Seven questions Jairam Ramesh posed are:



1. On June 20, 2020 why did you say that there has been no incursion by China into Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh?



2. Why have you allowed the Chinese to stop our troops from accessing thousands of square kilometres in Eastern Ladakh where we were regularly patrolling prior to May 2020?



3. Why did you abandon the plan approved by the Cabinet on 17 July 2013 to establish a Mountain Strike Corps?



4. Why have you allowed Chinese companies to contribute to PM CARES Fund?



5. Why have you allowed imports from China to zoom to record levels in last two years?



6. Why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China?



7. You have met the top Chinese leadership an unprecedented 18 times and recently shook hands with Xi Jinping in Bali. China launched an incursion into Tawang shortly thereafter and continues to unilaterally alter the border situation. Why are you not taking the nation into confidence?



Prime Minister Modi has been airing his thoughts since October 3, 2014 when he addressed the nation for the first time on All India Radio and Doordarshan. Jairam has responded to the PM's call on December 13 to give him the inputs for his 96th episode slated for December 25 at 11 AM.