Tamil Nadu Tragedy: 6 People Killed, 14 Injured After Van Hits Roadside Tree In Kallakurichi; Visuals Surface

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): Six people, including two women, were killed and 14 others injured after a van hit a tree in the Ulundurpettai area in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway. The van driver lost control and hit a tree on the left side of the road and the front part of the van was completely damaged, said the police.

Six people including two women died on the spot. The injured are being treated at Villupuram Mundiambakkam Government Medical College Hospital.

Besides the driver, there were 20 people in the van at the time of the accident. They were returning to their home in Ranipet district after visiting Thiruchendur Murugan temple in Thoothukudi.

Due to this accident, the traffic on the Chennai-Trichy four-lane road has been affected.