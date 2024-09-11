Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot; Visuals Surface

Jiiva |

Tamil actor Jiiva met with a car accident while travelling with his wife, Supriya, in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (September 11). According to reports, the bumper of their luxury car was damaged in the accident. Jiiva's car reportedly collided with a barricade intended for two-wheelers. Both he and his wife sustained minor injuries.

The police arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. An investigation was initiated, and the heavily damaged car was taken to the police station. The incident was captured by onlookers on their mobile phones, which later went viral on the internet. Jiiva was seen reacting angrily to comments from bystanders. He and his wife, Supriya later left the spot in a new car.

Actor #Jeeva met with a car accident at #Kallakurichi.



Fortunately, despite severe damage to the car, both Jiva and his wife escaped without any injury. pic.twitter.com/bQ5KY88aXM — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 11, 2024

Previously, Jiiva was involved in a controversy when he was questioned about the Hema Committee report, which also went viral online.

During an event talking about the Hema Committee Report, he stated, "I heard about it too. It’s wrong. We had #MeToo part 1, and now part 2 has emerged. Now, people are openly naming the abusers. It’s wrong. We should strive for a healthy atmosphere in cinema."

Jiiva made his debut with Aasai Aasaiyai in the year 2003, since then he has been ruling the South cinema with his films such as E, Katradhu Tamizh, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Ko, Nanban, Mugamoodi, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Endrendrum Punnagai, Kalakalappu 2 and Kalathil Santhippom. He was also part of a Bollywood film 83, in which he played the role of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. He also hosted a show Sarkaar With Jiiva in 2022.

On the work front, Jiiva was last seen in Yatra 2, a biopic about the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His upcoming projects include Black with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Methavi with Raashii Khanna.