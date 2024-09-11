 Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot; Visuals Surface

Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot; Visuals Surface

Jiiva's car reportedly collided with a barricade intended for two-wheelers. Both he and his wife sustained minor injuries

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Jiiva |

Tamil actor Jiiva met with a car accident while travelling with his wife, Supriya, in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (September 11). According to reports, the bumper of their luxury car was damaged in the accident. Jiiva's car reportedly collided with a barricade intended for two-wheelers. Both he and his wife sustained minor injuries.

The police arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. An investigation was initiated, and the heavily damaged car was taken to the police station. The incident was captured by onlookers on their mobile phones, which later went viral on the internet. Jiiva was seen reacting angrily to comments from bystanders. He and his wife, Supriya later left the spot in a new car.

Previously, Jiiva was involved in a controversy when he was questioned about the Hema Committee report, which also went viral online.

During an event talking about the Hema Committee Report, he stated, "I heard about it too. It’s wrong. We had #MeToo part 1, and now part 2 has emerged. Now, people are openly naming the abusers. It’s wrong. We should strive for a healthy atmosphere in cinema."

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
Read Also
Jiiva Loses Cool, Gets Into Fight With Reporters When Asked About Sexual Abuse In Kollywood;...
article-image

Jiiva made his debut with Aasai Aasaiyai in the year 2003, since then he has been ruling the South cinema with his films such as E, Katradhu Tamizh, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Ko, Nanban, Mugamoodi, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Endrendrum Punnagai, Kalakalappu 2 and Kalathil Santhippom. He was also part of a Bollywood film 83, in which he played the role of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. He also hosted a show Sarkaar With Jiiva in 2022.

On the work front, Jiiva was last seen in Yatra 2, a biopic about the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His upcoming projects include Black with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Methavi with Raashii Khanna.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During...

Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During...

'I Am Tired': Anil Mehta Made His Last Phone Calls To Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Before Dying By...

'I Am Tired': Anil Mehta Made His Last Phone Calls To Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Before Dying By...

Toofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film

Toofan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty's Film

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paresh Rawal's Film Online

Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paresh Rawal's Film Online

Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot;...

Actor Jiiva Meets With Major Car Accident In Tamil Nadu, Loses Cool After Crowd Gathers On Spot;...