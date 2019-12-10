Tamil Nadu: To boost train tourism over Nilgiri mountain, 71 foreigners enjoy special ride

The passengers who enjoyed the trip took photos of the loco, coaches heritage buildings, tracks and beautiful landscapes, at Lovedale station. Later, all foreign passengers posed for a group photo in front of the engine.

The recently overhauled Swiss X-class steam loco chugged between Ooty and Coonoor on the NMR track. With two first-class coaches and one SLR, the steam loco number X-class 37398 departed from Coonoor at 10.40 am and reached Ooty at 12.20 pm.

The NMR connects Mettupalayam (MTP) via Coonoor with the hill station of Udagamandalam in Tamil Nadu. Built by the British in 1908, it is metre gauge railway, popularly known as Ooty toy train.

It is the only railway line in India which uses a rack and pinion system to climb the steep gradient.

In 2005, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the NMR to the World Heritage Site.

Covering the majestic Nilgiri mountains, the Nilgiri Mountain Train covers a distance of 41.8 km, travels through 208 curves, 16 tunnels, and 250 bridges in full route trip.